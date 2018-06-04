Records show NEISD employee who was missing for 10 days hanged himself

SAN ANTONIO - A North East Independent School District employee whose 10-day disappearance sparked a massive search effort by family, friends and law enforcement members hanged himself, according to records obtained by the KSAT-12 Defenders.

Scott Mayer, 47, was reported missing May 2. He was last seen leaving his home near Highway 281 and Bulverde Road that morning. Volunteers joined law enforcement officers in their efforts to find Mayer.

On May 12, the Comal County Sheriff's Office said a body was found during a search party in the 1100 block of Circle Acres Drive in Bulverde. One of the volunteers called authorities around 10:45 a.m. Saturday to report finding the body, later identified as Mayer.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said no foul play was suspected. Records from the department said a nylon rope ligature and piece of rope from a tree were found. A notepad and handwritten note on a receipt were also found near Mayer's body, but the contents were not disclosed. A document said investigators also found five rings, a metal digital clip watch, a key ring, a Samsung Note 8 cellphone, $6.35 cash and a "UT Longhorns card case containing miscellaneous cards."

Mayer left behind a wife and three daughters.

Immediately after his disappearance, family members said Mayer's last text was received after 2 p.m. May 2.

Repeated attempts to call or text Mayer since then were fruitless, family said.

His oldest brother said Mayer founded the South Texas Sliders, one of the nation's top select baseball leagues for young players.

A spokesman for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Mayer's property off TPC Parkway in North Bexar County was searched, as well as an adjacent property in Comal County, with the help of the Comal County Sheriff's Office's K-9 unit and helicopter.

"We have over 25 groups that are searching approximately 32 pinpointed areas in all directions. Some are over 200 miles away," a post on a public Facebook page set up after Mayer's disappearance said.

The page also said a fund has been established for donors to help support his daughters' college fund.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.