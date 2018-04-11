2 displaced from home due to fire caused by light fixture

SAN ANTONIO - Two people have been displaced from their home following a fire caused by a light fixture, San Antonio firefighters said Wednesday.

The fire was reported just after midnight at the home located in the 320 block of Edgebrook Lane, which is found not far from Blanco Road on the city's North Side.

Firefighters said the fire was first started by a light fixture on the back patio. The fire then spread all the way to the attic, fire officials said.

The fire caused roughly $60,000 worth of damage. No one was hurt.

