Fire destroys Northeast Side mobile home, displacing residents

SAN ANTONIO - Fire chased some residents from their Northeast Side mobile home and they may be out of it for good.

San Antonio firefighters were not able to save the home, located on Goldfield Street near Rittiman Road.

The fire broke out shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday and sent flames burning through the walls.

Everyone who lived in the home had safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

At last word, firefighters had not found the cause of the fire and were debating whether they needed to call in arson investigators.

