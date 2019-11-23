SAN ANTONIO – It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

‘Horrible, horrible scene’: Child finds parents dead in South Side mobile home after argument

18-year-old suspect arrested in North Star Mall stabbings that hospitalized 2 teens

Texas family warns of dangers at indoor trampoline parks

San Antonio’s historic Sunset Station to be renamed, undergo renovation

NEISD bus rolls through Whataburger parking lot while driver takes bathroom break