Sam’s Club memberships are only $8 for limited time

Memberships are normally priced at $45

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Sam's Club

Looking to buy in bulk before the Fourth of July holiday? Sam’s Club is offering a steep discount on annual memberships for a limited time.

Memberships are discounted to just $8 until June 26 — they are normally priced at $45.

The offer is available for new members and is redeemable in person at Sam’s Club locations. Just mention the “4th of July offer” at the membership desk.

A press release from Sam’s Club states that the company is looking to help families stretch their dollar without compromising on quality.

The $8 membership offer is not available online and is not valid for renewals or other discounts.

Primary memberships are valid for one year and auto-renew at the end of the membership year.

