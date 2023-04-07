‘He smells like toothpaste:’ Deputies capture nude, oil-covered Florida burglary suspect on trampoline

Florida deputies arrested a naked man on Friday morning after they say he broke into two homes, covered himself in oil and hopped into a pool before leaping onto a trampoline.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a burglary-in-progress in DeBary around 2 a.m. and found that 34-year-old Blake Tokman had smashed out the windows of one house to make entry, then left and broke into another home.

Both homes were occupied at the time of the break-ins, deputies said in a Facebook post.

Deputies said Tokman appeared to be under the influence of unknown substances, and his body was covered in wheel-bearing grease, peppermint oil and blood.

The media player at the top of this article shows deputy-worn body camera footage of the arrest.

In the video, one deputy says, “He smells like toothpaste.”

“It took four deputies to get him into custody, plus three more medical professionals to secure him on a stretcher for evaluation and treatment of injuries he caused himself,” deputies said.

According to VSO, Tokman kicked or struck three of the deputies during his arrest — one of whom sustained a laceration to his arm.

Tokman was charged with two counts of occupied burglary, three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of criminal mischief and resisting arrest with violence.

He was taken in for medical treatment following his arrest and will be transferred to Volusia County Branch Jail.

