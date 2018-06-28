6 suspects in custody after shots fired, stolen car found on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are trying to sort out a confusing situation on the North Side that involved a stolen vehicle, shots being fired at a gas station, and roughly a half dozen people in police custody.

Police said the incident began when the owner of stolen vehicle spotted his missing car at a Valero gas station in the 800 block of Bitters road. According to police, gunshots were reported at the location but no one was hurt.

Police proceeded to search the area and found the stolen car ditched in the parking lot of a bank nearby on Heimer Road. Officers found two suspects they believe were involved in the shooting not far from the bank, walking through an apartment complex.

Police said they detained both of the suspects and then found an additional four during their investigation. Police said they recovered several weapons, one of which the two original suspects were carrying.

Police said everyone in custody is now being tested for gunshot residue as they are unsure as to who fired the shots at the gas station.

Investigators say they are questioning the owner of the car in addition to the suspects in custody. Police have not disclosed what charges anyone may be facing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

