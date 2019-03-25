BCSO employee in stolen car arrested, fired day later, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - A civilian probationary employee with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was fired after officials say he was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle Friday night.

Michael Bryant Thompson, 36, was taken into custody more than 170 miles away from Bexar County by deputies with the Sutton County Sheriff's Office.

Thompson, who was assigned to BCSO's Justice Intake Center since October, was fired Saturday evening by Sheriff Javier Salazar.

"There is no way this person did not know the consequences of his actions. His short career with the BCSO is now over," Salazar said.

After KSAT.com requested for more information Sunday evening, BCSO said Thompson's arrest came after the Dallas Police Department reported the car he was driving stolen. He was in the process of paying off the vehicle from the seller, BCSO said.

Thompson is facing a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

