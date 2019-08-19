BCSO releases images of 2 people possibly connected to woman's murder

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who may be connected to the murder of Norma Pacheco.

Around 3 p.m. on April 4, deputies went to the 13000 block of State Highway 211 near Government Canyon State Natural Area where a passerby found "badly burned, badly decomposed" remains of a woman.

In mid-June, the Bexar County Medical Examiner identified the remains as Pacheco, 39. During that time, Sheriff Javier Salazar said they received a break in the case after several tips were sent to investigators.

It is unclear whether those tips led deputies to obtain the images of the two persons of interest.

Courtesy: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Pacheco's death has been ruled as a homicide.

Anyone with information who may recognize the two people in the images is asked to call the tip to Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or 800-252-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.