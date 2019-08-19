BCSO releases images of 2 people possibly connected to woman's murder

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who may be connected to the murder of Norma Pacheco.
Around 3 p.m. on April 4, deputies went to the 13000 block of State Highway 211 near Government Canyon State Natural Area where a passerby found "badly burned, badly decomposed" remains of a woman.
RELATED: BCSO identifies 'transient' woman whose remains were found burned in April
In mid-June, the Bexar County Medical Examiner identified the remains as Pacheco, 39. During that time, Sheriff Javier Salazar said they received a break in the case after several tips were sent to investigators.
RELATED: Recognize her? BCSO needs help identifying woman after skeletal remains found
It is unclear whether those tips led deputies to obtain the images of the two persons of interest.
Pacheco's death has been ruled as a homicide.
Anyone with information who may recognize the two people in the images is asked to call the tip to Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or 800-252-8477.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.