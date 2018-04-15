Blood drive held in honor of child who died after battling white blood cell disorder

SAN ANTONIO - A blood drive was held Saturday in honor of a child who died after spending his first years of life battling a white blood cell disorder.

Jason Luke Carlin’s mother, Maurisa Carlin, hopes to raise awareness on her son’s condition and the need for blood and marrow donors.

Carlin said her son was in need of a bone marrow transplant and had a match, but he didn’t make it.

“He went through hundreds of blood and platelet transfusions,” Carlin said. “Anytime that he needed blood products, they were always available, readily available. We were never told no.”

Carlin plans to hold an annual blood drive in Jason’s name and encourages people to give back.

