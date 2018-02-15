Boerne police seek men accused of burglarizing supplies business in 2 cities

BOERNE, Texas - Boerne police are looking for two men accused of burglarizing two supplies businesses in Boerne and San Marcos earlier this month.

One of the suspects has a stocky build, and the other man is thinner, police said. The vehicle involved in both burglaries is a light-colored Chevy Tahoe with silver or chrome rims.

The first burglary happened Feb. 2 at Hoffman’s Supply on South Guadalupe Street near Grove Street in San Marcos. The next day, the men broke into the 3-D Welding and Supply Store on East Advogt Street in northern Boerne.

Police said one of the men in a dark hoodie had a picture of the Virgin Mary on it that reads “Pray for us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-348-5323.

