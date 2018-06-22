Border Patrol rescues 300 people from Rio Grande flooding

EDIBURG, Texas - U.S Border Patrol agents are saving hundreds of people from flooding in the Rio Grande Valley.

Over the past several days, nearly 300 people have been rescued by the U.S. Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector Special Operations Detachment Unit and local emergency response personnel.

The specialty unit has focused its efforts on saving distressed or stranded people and bringing those people to safety.

Chief Patrol Agent Manuel Padilla said Border Patrol will make the local community's safety a priority.

"We will continue to support those currently affected by flooding by deploying special units to heavily affected areas," said Padilla.

