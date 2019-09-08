Busted water pipe floods San Antonio apartments

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of gallons of water rushed through an apartment complex and a busted water pipe is to blame. The bursting waters affected the first floor of building six at Arriba En Blanco Apartments located at 5200 Blanco Road.

Police, firefighters and San Antonio Water System crews remained at the property for hours Sunday morning to help residents and contact management. According to SAWS, they needed permission from the owner to shut off the water, but they weren’t able to make contact with administrators. Due to the severity of the incident, SAWS had to act quickly.

Water poured through the ceiling, seeped through the walls and eventually washed out several residents from their homes. The water level, at one point, reached above the ankle.

Hilda Flores remembers waking up before midnight Sunday to the sound of rushing water.

“It looked like an ocean (was) just coming out, Flores said. “The water (was) like an ocean. You could see the water just flowing and flowing.”

Flores and her husband were able to rescue most of their belongings but slept in the breezeway as they waited to receive answers from management.

“I hope they could give us another apartment until they could fix whatever, you know, they need to fix,” Flores said.

KSAT 12 spoke to the owner of the property around 10 a.m. Sunday. Reporter Alicia Barrera asked the man if victims would be given somewhere to live. The owner said they would, but didn’t provide further comment.

Flores and her family have been temporarily moved to another apartment on the property.

Her two-bedroom apartment is a few feet away from the busted pipe and sustained substantial damages, including the collapse of the roof.

Workers showed up to repair the pipe, clean up the mess and restore water access for the complex

Hilda Flores says she paid rent on her-two bedroom apartment on the first of the month. Now management has put her in a one-bedroom unit and she wonders if she’ll be reimbursed for the difference in cost and for damages.

