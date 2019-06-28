Cibolo police look for truck suspected in hit-and-run incident

CIBOLO, Texas - Cibolo police have posted a picture on Facebook of a truck they believe was involved in a hit-and-run incident and they're hoping someone can lead them to its owner.

Cibolo police said they believe the truck to be a gold or champagne colored GMC Sierra 1500 extended cab, with a model year of 2000 to 2004.

The truck has a stepside bed, which police said is relatively rare for the model and year.

According to the post, the truck may have been involved in a hit-and-run in the 500 block of Stonebrook Drive the afternoon of June 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Detective Rick Kershaw at 210-659-1999 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877-403-TIPS (8477).

