City of Fredericksburg bans motorized scooters

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - The city of Fredericksburg’s City Council has voted unanimously to ban motor-assisted scooters within city limits.

The ordinance, which the city said was drafted and passed in the interest of public safety, bans the electric scooters on any sidewalk, street or highway within the city.

City Manager Kent Meyers released the following statement about the ordinance:

“Many cities across the country are experiencing a dramatic increase in the use of electric scooters. These scooters are starting to cause major concerns to public safety both in terms of the operators of the scooters as well as pedestrians. The City of Fredericksburg attracts thousands of visitors to the community on a weekly basis. These visitors enjoy the historic downtown area and many other attractions. These visitors appreciate their ability to walk around the community without concerns for their safety. The introduction of electric scooters to this pedestrian experience would be detrimental to their health and safety as well as the health and safety of City residents. For these reasons, an ordinance prohibiting the use of motor assisted scooters is necessary.”

The ordinance will take effect on Feb. 14. This city said it’s one of the first known communities to pass an ordinance prohibiting electric scooters.

