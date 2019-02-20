City wants to hear from you about how to tackle climate change

SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio hosted a public input meeting Tuesday about the city's Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

The proposed plan, which was released in January, is part of SA Climate Ready, a project to help San Antonians learn about local climate change.

"Climate projections show that our future will be even hotter and drier -- resulting in increased climate-related emergency room visits and even deaths," according to the report. "Climate change threatens our health, our financial stability and economic competitiveness, our transportation systems, and our well-being."

According to the report, most of our greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings.

Some of the goals in the proposed plan include:

Transitioning to carbon-free transport by implementing strategies to accelerate the adoption of electrict or other carbon-free vehicles, trucks, transit and freight to reach 100 percent penetration by 2050.

Accelerating connectivity and walkability by prioritizing the funding and construction of infrastructure for micro-mobility modes such as biking and other human-powered transportation with an emphasis on the protection of vulnerable road users.

Reducing water consumption.

Promoting and incentivizing fuel switching from natural gas to electricity for existing buildings, including industrial process applications.

The city must approve the proposed plan before it goes into effect. Click here to take an online survey to weigh in on the proposed plan.

