CANYON LAKE, Texas - A man armed with a gun robbed a pizza restaurant Sunday night in Canyon Lake.

The Comal County Sheriff's Office said the man, who was wearing a bandana over his face, walked into Wicked Good Pizza around 7 p.m. and demanded cash.

The man rode off on a green bicycle and hasn't been seen since.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 830-620-3400.

