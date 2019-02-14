SAPD: Culebra Road to remain closed for hours due to fiery, fatal crash

SAN ANTONIO - One person was killed in a fiery crash Thursday morning on Culebra Road.

According to a San Antonio Police Department spokesperson, a man in a gold-colored Buick Rendezvous hit the center median in the 8300 block of Culebra Road at about 9:45 a.m. The vehicle ran over a street sign that punctured the gas tank and the SUV immediately burst into flames.

When fire crews and police arrived, the man was dead inside the vehicle, police said.

Officers have closed a stretch of Culebra Road from Rimrock Trail to Grissom Gate while they investigate. The closure is expected to last a couple of hours.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.