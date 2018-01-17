Dispute while playing pool ends with man being shot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man has been taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city's South Side, San Antonio police said.
The shooting was reported just before 11:30 p.m. at the River City Saloon, located in the 1400 block of Southwest Military.
According to police, two men were playing pool when they where kicked out of the bar for arguing. A short while later, employees said they heard a gunshot.
Emergency crews rushed the victim to San Antonio Military Medical Center with a wound to his groin. His condition is not currently known.
The suspect ran off, police said, but was eventually picked up by someone driving a sport utility vehicle.
So far no arrests have been made in the case.
