Elementary students get new shoes courtesy of Samaritan's Feet organization

SAN ANTONIO - More than 400 students at a local elementary school received new shoes courtesy of a charitable organization called Samaritan's Feet and Walmart.

Staff members at Candlewood Elementary School said 485 students had their feet washed by volunteers before they were fitted with new socks and shoes.

"It's a great opportunity for connection between volunteer and child. These children are valuable, precious," Samaritan's Feet Executive Director Graham Gibbs said. "For a stranger to come in and connect with them and give them a new pair of shoes."

The founder of the organization is from Nigeria and said he got his first pair of shoes at the age of 9 from a missionary. The kind act inspired him to create Samaritan's Feet in 2003.

Close to 7 million pairs of shoes have been donated to children in 90 countries.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.