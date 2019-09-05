Family members hold balloon release for loved one found dead on East Commerce

SAN ANTONIO - Family members held a balloon release Wednesday for 36-year-old Anthony Clark, whose body was found in the parking lot of the Groove Lounge on East Commerce Street on Sunday morning.

Clark was shot in the head near the entrance to the bar.

Clark's wife says her husband was family-oriented and was in the process of opening a youth center to keep children out of trouble.

"If it's the last thing I do, I'm going to make sure justice is served for my husband," said Laveatrice Clark, Anthony Clark's wife.

Police arrested a man who checked himself into a hospital for a gunshot wound. They said he had been shot by one of Anthony Clark's relatives.

The case remains under investigation.

