SAN ANTONIO - A fire heavily damaged a townhome complex on the Northwest Side Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at the Oak Hills Terrace Townhomes near the intersection of Wurzbach and Evers roads.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the townhomes. San Antonio fire officials said they suspect something happened near a second floor fusebox in one of the condo units.

There are no reports of any injuries, but two units appear to be a total loss.

