Guadalupe County man arrested after traffic stop leads to brief stand off

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas - The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly rammed a deputy's vehicle and then barricaded himself inside his home.

The incident started as a domestic call around 5:45 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said.

According the sherff's office, Ryan Stevens was driving near his home located on Las Brisas Boulevard when deputies tried pulling him over.

During the traffic stop, Stevens allegedly rammed into a deputy's vehicle and took off running home. The sheriff's office says Stevens barricaded himself inside his home for about four hours.

The sheriff's office says it has been to the house before for domestic calls.

