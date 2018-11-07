Gunfire during officer-involved shooting also hits window of popular downtown restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - A bullet fired during a deadly clash involving two San Antonio Park police officers and an armed man early Wednesday smashed through the window of a popular downtown restaurant.

Boudro's, located on E. Commerce near Navarro Street, was closed at the time and there were no workers inside, according to an unidentified manager who spoke off-camera to KSAT 12 News.

Hours after the 1 a.m. shooting, which happened on the other side of the street, the restaurant’s window remained shattered, with broken glass scattered nearby.

The gunfire also killed a man who shot first at the two officers, police Chief William McManus said.

The officers were responding to a call about a disturbance in that area involving a gun when they met up with the armed man, he said.

"I'm told that when the officers approached him, he became very aggressive," McManus said. "And what we're told here, preliminarily, he had the gun in his hand."

McManus said the officers tried using a Taser on the man, but it did not stop him.

"As they (deployed a Taser on) him, the suspect pulled a gun, racked the slide and fired one round at the officers," McManus said.

The officers were not hit by the gunfire.

However, they pulled their weapons and fired back, shooting and killing the man, McManus said.

It is unclear who fired the stray bullet that hit the restaurant window.

As of late Wednesday morning, the Bexar County medical examiner was still working to identify the man who was killed. McManus did tell reporters the man was in his 20s.

He did not release the names of the two San Antonio Park police officers right away; however, he did said they are a 17-year veteran and a probationary officer who has been with the department for less than two years.

Both have been placed on administrative duty, which is standard practice following an officer-involved shooting.

