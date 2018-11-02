Have you seen this man? SAPD wants to talk to him about murder that happened at Leon Creek trail

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public's help to identify a man whom they want to speak with in regard to the murder that happened Tuesday morning at the Leon Creek Border Brook Trailhead.

Mia Lutzenberger, 20, was stabbed to death at the trail near Loop 410 and Ingram Park Mall.

Police Chief William McManus said he did not believe this murder was part of a robbery or sexual assault.

Police are still trying to determine a motive for the killing.

The man is not a suspect in the case. Detectives just want to speak to him.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts or about the murder is asked to call 210-207-7635.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.