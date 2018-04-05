Here's how you can get your potholes fixed within 2 days of reporting them

SAN ANTONIO - The city's Transportation and Capital Improvements department is conducting a "Pothole Blitz" during the month of April.

Normally, the city repairs 250 potholes a day. The city has designated April as the month to fix 7,500 potholes.

If you see a pothole, you can call 311 to report it.

Here's what you need to know...

Normally, the city repairs 5,000 potholes a month or 250 a day.

Transportation and Capital Improvements crews committed to work extra hours in April to repair some 7,500 potholes.

April was chosen for the "blitz" project because of late winter and early spring rains that contribute to asphalt breakdown.

Potholes are defined as holes in the street no larger than 3 feet by 3 feet.

It takes between 10 and 30 minutes for a crew to repair a pothole.

Crews will be canvassing all 10 of the city's districts to look for potholes.

If you see a pothole, you can call 311 and report it. The city says it will have it fixed within two days.

What residents are saying about potholes and "Pothole Blitz."

Sylvia Jones: "Ooh it was annoying, you should have seen it, we would get stuck, our tires would rip off."

Curtis Winters: "It's needed, it's needed, keep people moving, coming back and forth to work you know."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.