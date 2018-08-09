Homeless children get new shoes for new school year

SAN ANTONIO - About 20 homeless children staying at The Salvation Army's Emergency Family Shelter received a new pair of shoes Thursday for the new school year.

The children picked out their new kicks at AJ Shoes, which picked up the tab for the Salvation Army's 29th annual shoe drive.

"We wouldn't be able to provide for the needs of our children and families in need without the support of the caring community. So, we're so thankful for our San Antonio community that faithfully supports the Salvation Army," said Maj. Robb Webb, Salvation Army area commander.

Webb said the Salvation Army will provide shoes for thousands of students for the new school year.

