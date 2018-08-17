How to get free plants from SAWS

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Water System is offering coupons to customers as part of the 2018 autumn edition of the WaterSaver Program.

SAWS residential customers can apply for up to four coupons, with a lifetime limit of eight.

These coupons are intended to help customers replace water-guzzling lawns with drought-tolerant garden beds and permeable patios.

The $100 WaterSaver landscape coupon allows customers to choose any combination of 15 drought-tolerant plants from a list of more than 100 approved varieties to create a 200-square-foot garden bed.

The $100 WaterSaver patioscape coupon is available for customers who want to purchase flagstone, pavers or stepping stones to create a 200-square-foot patioscape.

Customers can apply for two landscape coupons and two patioscape coupons during the autumn season.

Customers who meet the requirements will be emailed an eCoupon(s) within one week, according to Garden Style San Antonio.

Applications must be submitted by Oct. 15 and coupons must be redeemed by Nov. 11. Click here to apply.

