In a drive thru, on a highway, at a gas station: Man sought in indecent exposure spree

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to at least three women on separate occasions at a gas station, in a drive thru and while driving on the highway.

Police reports suggest Terrence Palumbo, 27, went on an indecent exposure spree in the month of July.

According to police reports, the first incident occurred July 7 at a Shell gas station at Marbach Road and South Ellison Drive. The report states Palumbo pulled up alongside a woman as she was pumping gas and that she heard moaning noises coming from the vehicle and saw Palumbo masturbating while looking at her.

Police said she told them she asked what he was doing and that he apologized and drove away. The woman was able to get Palumbo's license plate number and gave it to police.

The second incident occurred July 17, records state.

A woman said that she was driving on a highway when she noticed Palumbo's car keeping pace with her. The report states she looked over and saw him masturbating while looking at her. She said that when they made eye contact, he put his tongue between his fingers and flicked his tongue at her.

She told police that he continued to masturbate in his car, while driving alongside her. Despite multiple attempts to get away from Palumbo, she told police that he sped up and prevented her from exiting, the report said.

Police said the woman told them she didn't want to stop on the shoulder of the road out of fear he would also stop. Finally, she was able to exit at Old Pearsall Road. She also provided Palumbo's license plate number to police.

The most recent incident occurred July 21 on the Far Northeast side, near Thousand Oaks Elementary School.

A police report states that Palumbo pulled up to the drive thru window after ordering coffee. When Palumbo paid and received his coffee, the drive thru cashier said he stayed in the drive thru and masturbated in front of the woman. She told police that she slammed the drive thru window shut and walked away when she saw what was happening.

She called police and provided them with surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

