SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after he was struck by a car while driving on Vance Jackson Road on the North Side.

A police sergeant at the scene said the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on the road when he was struck by a blue car that was turning onto the 400 block of Lively Drive.

The motorcyclist, 39, was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. He sustained severe injuries to his left leg, the sergeant said.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police are investigating the crash. No criminal charges have been filed.