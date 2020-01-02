ACS offering $25 dogs, $5 cats this weekend with 'New Year, Used Pet’ special

SAN ANTONIO – New Year’s Eve may be over, but there could be immediate fireworks between you and a new pet.

Animal Care Services is offering that chance, and for a steal, too.

The city-owned shelter’s “New Year, Used Pet” special will have dogs priced at $25 and cats priced at $5 from Friday through Sunday.

ACS shares story of dog that made incredible transformation from mange to adoption

All pets will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped upon adoption.

The shelter, located at 4710 State Highway 151, is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The last adoptions take place 30 minutes prior to closing.