Atascosa County jailer arrested, accused of delivering meth to inmate

ATASCOSA COUNTY – An Atascosa County jailer was arrested on felony charges less than two months after she started there, according to the sheriff.

Madison Howard, 19, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver over four grams, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward confirmed Sunday in a Facebook post.

Soward said deputies found methamphetamine in a jail cell a week prior to Howard’s arrest.

Surveillance images allegedly show Howard delivering “an item” to an inmate and taking a payment in return, according to the news release.

Investigators also recovered six grams of methamphetamine located in Howard’s purse, which was stored in her locker, Soward said.

Howard was terminated after she was arrested.

“Any type of criminal conduct by employees of the sheriff’s office will not be tolerated. It’s part of my mission statement, especially incidents involving narcotics and the introduction of contraband into the jail,” Soward said in the news release.