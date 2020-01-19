KSAT12 News Nightbeat, January 18, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – It's a spot in San Antonio has cleaned up time and time again, and now a steel fence is expected to enclose an spot underneath a bridge off San Pedro Avenue.

A driver has been hospitalized after he hit a San Antonio Police Department squad car while its flashing lights were on.

And, a San Antonio theater family lost their North side home to a fire last weekend and that family is crying out for help from the theater community.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.