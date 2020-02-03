Shooter at West Side motel knocked on door, asked for rent money, victim says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was beaten and shot inside his West Side motel room said he was attacked after answering a knock on his door early Monday.

San Antonio police answered a call about the shooting just before 2 a.m. at the OYO Hotel, located in the 100 block of Valley Hi Drive.

They said they found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds in his shoulder, side and wrist, as well as a head injury, inside his room.

Shooting at motel near Joint Base SA-Lackland sends man to hospital

Oyo Hotel shooting image (KSAT)

He told officers that after answering a knock on his door, a man entered his room and asked for money for rent.

After he refused, he said the man began beating him with brass knuckles.

At some point, he said, a second man arrived, knocked on the door and then attempted to shoot him with a shotgun, but it did not fire.

The victim said the first intruder eventually pulled out a handgun and shot him as he tried to run into his bathroom.

Police said the victim was stable when he was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

Jury begins deliberations in punishment phase for convicted Medical Center rapist

According to a preliminary report, officers were able to obtain valuable information on the attackers.

It said officers attempted to track down those two men but they did not find them right away.

The motel where the shooting happened is just steps away from the gate of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

However, the shooting did not appear to interfere with business on the base.

Several guests at the motel said they weren’t even aware of the violence.