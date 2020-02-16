Officials ID man found dead near Harlandale High School

SAN ANTONIO – A man found dead under a bridge near Harlandale High School last Tuesday has been identified by authorities.

Jonathan Hoppe, 25, was found around 4:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Rosebud Lane.

His cause of death has been ruled as a gunshot to the head, per the medical examiner.

SAPD report says the man found dead under bridge was murdered

A 15-year-old was arrested on murder charges in connection to his death.

However, it’s still unclear if the victim and the teen knew each other or if the teen is a student at Harlandale HS.

The teen was taken to the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center, according to authorities.

15-year-old arrested for murder in connection with body found near Harlandale High School