Officials ID man found dead near Harlandale High School
The man’s cause of death was a fatal gunshot wound to the head, per medical examiner
SAN ANTONIO – A man found dead under a bridge near Harlandale High School last Tuesday has been identified by authorities.
Jonathan Hoppe, 25, was found around 4:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Rosebud Lane.
His cause of death has been ruled as a gunshot to the head, per the medical examiner.
A 15-year-old was arrested on murder charges in connection to his death.
However, it’s still unclear if the victim and the teen knew each other or if the teen is a student at Harlandale HS.
The teen was taken to the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center, according to authorities.
