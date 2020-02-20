14-day coronavirus quarantine ends for first cruise ship passengers at JBSA-Lackland

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday is the end of the 14 day coronavirus quarantine for the first cruise ship passengers at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Members of the first group of evacuees are set to be released if they did not show any symptoms or test positive for the virus.

JBSA-Lackland, Methodist Hospital Texsan, and the Texas Center for Infectious Disease are being used in the local response procedures.

A total of 235 people were quarantined at JBSA-Lackland.

