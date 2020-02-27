Jogger, 72, dies after she was struck by vehicle in Northwest Side neighborhood, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A jogger who was struck on a street in a Northwest Side neighborhood has died, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The woman, 72, stepped into traffic just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 11500 block of Spring Rain and was struck by a vehicle, police said.

She suffered a head injury and was unconscious, but breathing, at the time she was transported to University Hospital. She later died from her injuries.

The driver stopped to render aid, police at the scene said.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately released. Police are considering it an accident, officers said.

Police have not yet identified the woman.

