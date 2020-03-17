SAQ on-air: KSAT 12 anchors will ask experts to answer your coronavirus questions. Here’s how to watch, ask.
SAN ANTONIO – Till the crisis is over, KSAT News is stepping in to try and separate the facts from the fiction surrounding the new coronavirus.
Every weekday night during the 6 p.m. broadcast news and during the streaming KSAT News at Nine, we will have experts on to answer your questions and give the latest information about COVID-19.
At around 6:30 every weeknight, our anchors will question experts live, and then, on the KSAT News at Nine, they’ll answer viewer questions submitted through the KSAT.com SAQ article. (You can also ask your question in the prompt below.
Facts can fight fear, and in times like this KSAT wants to do more, because you should expect it.
