Window shop this Dominion villa on the market for $2.25 million in San Antonio

Pool with a sunken fire pit? Yes, please!

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – We might not all be able to afford the price tag but it doesn’t mean we can’t take a peek inside this gorgeous $2.25 million San Antonio estate, right?

The video tour above takes you through 6118 Sierra Avila, a five-bedroom, five and a half bathroom home in the exclusive Dominion neighborhood on the northwest side of San Antonio.

Floor to ceiling windows are cool, a chef’s kitchen is pretty awesome - but, the pool has a sunken fire pit. How cool is that?

Every room of this immaculate dwelling has something to offer and the master bathroom shower and giant spa-like tub are pretty impressive.

Check it out in the photos below and the video above.

6118 Sierra Avila
6118 Sierra Avila (Kuper Sotheby's International Realty)
