Window shop this Dominion villa on the market for $2.25 million in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – We might not all be able to afford the price tag but it doesn’t mean we can’t take a peek inside this gorgeous $2.25 million San Antonio estate, right?

The video tour above takes you through 6118 Sierra Avila, a five-bedroom, five and a half bathroom home in the exclusive Dominion neighborhood on the northwest side of San Antonio.

Video takes you inside insane Dominion estate in San Antonio

Floor to ceiling windows are cool, a chef’s kitchen is pretty awesome - but, the pool has a sunken fire pit. How cool is that?

Every room of this immaculate dwelling has something to offer and the master bathroom shower and giant spa-like tub are pretty impressive.

Video, photos show $5.5 million estate in San Antonio’s Dominion neighborhood

Check it out in the photos below and the video above.