San Antonio Fire Station 14 to remain closed due to COVID-19 infections

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio fire station where six firefighters tested positive for COVID-19 will remain closed until the quarantine period is over for 41 personnel, SAFD Chief Charles Hood said Tuesday during a special City Council meeting.

Hood said that in addition to the six firefighters infected for the coronavirus, a few family members have also contracted the disease.

Fire Station No. 14 has been cleaned professionally, and work is pending on air conditioning ducts and other station maintenance issues, Hood said.

Remaining personnel have been deployed to other fire stations, Hood said.

6th San Antonio firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

The fire chief also informed Mayor Ron Nirenberg and council members during the video conference that SAFD has made 568 COVID-19 contact calls from March 24 to April 20. During that time, 326 people were transported to hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

“The severity of some of these people we are taking now, they are very sick,” Hood said.

Hood said four nursing home patients have been taken to River City Care Center on Dignowity Hill, which is serving as a quarantine site.

“We don’t expect it to fill up,” Hood said of the 96-bed facility.

San Antonio has 840 COVID-19 quarantine rooms ready for occupancy

Hood also mentioned that a team of mobile paramedics assessed about 99 people who called with concerns about possibly contracting the virus but had no means of getting to a testing site.

Out of the 99 people assessed, 11 tests were collected, Hood said.

