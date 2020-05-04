Children’s Shelter to offer advice for stressed-out families live on Facebook
Shelter to air bi-weekly livestream sessions starting Wednesday during Mental Health Awareness Month
SAN ANTONIO – Findings by the Bexar Facts-KSAT-Rivard Report poll showing that child abuse remains a critical concern, set the stage for a new and free video series by the Children’s Shelter during Mental Health Awareness Month.
Spokeswoman Anais Biera Miracle said the Children's Shelter has learned "to meet parents where they are, and that's in the virtual space of Facebook."
Miracle said the series comes at a time when COVID-19 has radically altered so many lives, leaving families stressed out by job loss or having to deal with the demands of a job and children under the same roof.
Bexar Facts-KSAT-Rivard Report poll reveals child abuse, domestic violence at top of community’s concerns
Miracle said the bi-weekly series on Monday and Wednesday at either 10 a.m. or noon through May, will offer parents, caregivers and others advice from their experts in dealing with difficult and even traumatic experiences involving children.
“People can be able to ask questions as well,” Miracle said.
Miracle said each session will be relatively brief, 5 to 15 minutes and will be posted on the shelter’s Facebook page for future viewing.
The advice won't be clinical in nature, she said, but rather practical tips for parents and their children.
For instance, the topic of self-care will suggest tips, such as deep breathing, exercise, having a daily schedule or ritual and taking a break.
KSAT Community Wishlist Wednesday raises more than 24k for Children’s Shelter
One of the shelter’s mentors who advises other dads through its Compadre y Compadre program, Justin Fincher said, “It sounds difficult, but you have to be patient even when it doesn’t feel like you can be.”
As a single parent working with shared custody of his two children doing distance learning, Fincher said, “The first thing you need to realize is that you’re probably frustrated at the same time they’re frustrated.”
