Affidavit: Suspect changed story several times in ‘chaotic scene’ that left man dead

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest affidavit is detailing how a large gathering at an apartment complex erupted into a “chaotic” shooting scene that left one man dead.

Trey Larenz Duncan, 26, has been charged with murder after Reginald Adams, 39, was found dead around 9:45 p.m. April 21 in the 4800 block of Pecan Grove Drive, the affidavit states.

San Antonio police arrived at the “chaotic scene” where they found a large crowd and the two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

An assault rifle with 29 spent shell casings was found in the area where Duncan was found, police said. Adams was found near a 9 mm handgun with seven spent shell casings.

Duncan was transported to a hospital and underwent surgery. When police interviewed him the following day, he allegedly gave different accounts of what preceded the shooting.

He changed his story up to three times, police said, and at a point said he was there to meet up with his “baby momma.”

In his last version of the story, he told police that he, his girlfriend and another man were picked up by a taxi cab and taken to a store near the apartment complex. He said they went to meet “relatives of relatives” and were “chilling” before the shooting, police said.

Officers said he made contradictions on who shot first, but he never claimed self-defense.

Footage from the taxicab and store shows the three people traveling to the store.

The woman who was with them later told police that they walked to the apartment complex after leaving the store. She said she was inside an apartment when she heard gunfire and went outside to see Duncan wounded. She added that a large crowd had gathered outside.

Through investigation, police said Duncan opened at Adams with the assault rifle, and Adams fired backed and “focused on the threat.”

Duncan was arrested Monday and his bond was set at $150,000.