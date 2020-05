19 more COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, death toll climbs to 57

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday evening, Bexar County’s coronavirus case count reached 1,920, officials said during their daily briefing. Of the 19 new cases, one case came from the community. And for the first time in a week or so, there were no new cases from the Bexar County Jail.

The county’s death toll increased by one with the death toll now at 57. The latest fatality victim was an employee from the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where 18 residents have died.

As of Monday, 978 people have recovered from COVID-19, exceeding the number of active cases, which is 885. Twenty-five cases are under investigation.

Hospitals reported 63 COVID-19 patients. Forty-four patients are in the intensive care unit and 26 of them are intubated and using a ventilator.

What we know about COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County:

About 39% of the deaths in Bexar County — 18 in all — occurred among residents at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.

Beyond the nursing home, three people who died were in their 40s, city data showed.

Twenty-three of the people who have died were Hispanic, 11 of those who died were black, 12 were white and one was Asian. Four of the patients who died are younger than 50.

All but one of the deaths involved patients with underlying conditions.

The following tables show the breakdown of all confirmed cases by age and gender.

Age Group Number of Cases (as of 5/8/20) % of Total Cases 0-19 98 5.30% 20-29 357 19.40% 30-39 369 20.10% 40-49 336 18.30% 50-59 309 16.80% 60-69 214 11.70% 70-79 106 5.80% 80-89 40 2.20% 90-99 5 0.30% 100-109 1 0.10%

Gender of patient Number of Cases (as of 5/8/20) % of Cases Male 1,041 57% Female 794 43%

COVID-19 in surrounding counties

The counties surrounding San Antonio have also been afflicted with the spread of COVID-19.

Find the latest information for surrounding counties here:

Fatal outbreak at San Antonio nursing home

The virus quickly spread through Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation in late March, infecting more than 100 residents and staff and taking the lives of 18 residents so far.

After the outbreak was identified, city officials barred nursing home staffers from working in multiple nursing homes. Still, some of the infected staff members from the Southeast facility had already spent time at other locations.

The facility has a history of poor health and safety ratings. At least two people who worked at the facility during the outbreak and one family of a resident have spoken to KSAT about how they think the administrators failed to adequately respond.

A spokesperson for Texas Health and Human Services confirmed the agency is investigating Southeast Nursing’s infection control practices, whether it properly screened staff and providers of critical services to residents and whether it has been following COVID-19 related guidance from state and federal authorities.