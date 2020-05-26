Watch World War II-era airplanes fly over San Antonio from a bird’s eye view
Vintage planes were going around 200 mph, pilot told KSAT 12 News
SAN ANTONIO – Four World War II-era warbird airplanes put on a spectacle on Memorial Day to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Lewis Air Legends and the City of San Antonio hosted the flyover that traveled from the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery to the Northwest Side and Kelly Field and then looped around the city to the downtown area and the Pearl.
Footage provided by Lewis Air Legends provides a bird’s eye view of the Three P-51 Mustangs and one B-25J Mitchell hovering around the city.
San Antonio born and raised pilot says Memorial Day flyover is incredibly special
Hundreds stood in awe during the city’s second flyover of the month, the first being from the Thunderbirds to honor first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lewis Air Legends founder and pilot Rod Lewis said with Memorial Day’s flyover, he wanted to “honor those that served and fought for our freedom, and those who flew these wonderful flying machines.”
WATCH FROM THE GROUND: World War II warbird planes fly over San Antonio for Memorial Day
One of the pilots, Vincent Sosa, told KSAT 12 News before takeoff that the planes were going around 200 mph.
“In the B-25 the best seat is in the nose, the glass nose, you need to get out of the cockpit or wherever you’re sitting and there’s a little tunnel you’re crawling and they’re still working bombsights, it’s pretty cool to be able to get up there,” Sosa said Monday.
