SAPD: 50-year-old man opened fire on teens walking on street, killing 1

SAN ANTONIO – A 50-year-old man has been arrested following the death of a teen boy on the West Side Monday night.

Gilberto Perez has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, booking records show.

Police said he shot at two boys, ages 17 and 15, as they were walking in the 100 block of Aztec Alley, not far from Zarzamora Street.

Perez was driving a 2005 Dodge Durango and turned onto Aztec Alley from Zarzamora when he approached the boys, police said.

Witnesses said Perez slowed his truck, raised a semi-automatic weapon and shot at them, according to an arrest affidavit.

Perez allegedly exited his truck and continued to fire at them as they ran away, police said.

One of the teens, Moses Johnson, 17, had a semi-automatic weapon and fired back at Perez, according to investigators.

Johnson was struck by the gunfire and was transported to University Hosptial, where he died. The other teen was not injured, police said.

Following the shooting, Perez got back into his truck, made a U-turn and drove to his home along Aztec Alley.

Police said Perez had a gunshot wound when officers found him at his house. He was transported to University Hospital and was interviewed by detectives.

The affidavit says Perez told detectives that the teens began to shoot at him first, and he didn’t know why they were shooting at him.

He said he never shot at the teens, did not own a firearm and did not know why shell casings were found in his truck, the affidavit states.

The suspect later said he shot at the teens because he was trying to defend himself, police said. According to the affidavit, Perez later admitted to the shooting and said he threw his weapon onto a front yard.

Video of the shooting supports the claims of witnesses and the second victim, police said.

Perez was also arrested on a possession charge after police say they found meth in his truck. He was arrested Tuesday evening and his bond was set at $240,000, online booking records show.