Witnesses pull man from SUV, perform CPR after crash on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a rollover crash on Wednesday that sent one man to an area hospital.

Witnesses at the scene said the man was unresponsive and suspected that he suffered from a medical emergency behind the wheel that resulted in the crash.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of Oblate Drive, near McCullough Avenue, around 3:20 p.m. According to witnesses, a driver in an SUV was going at a high rate of speed when he hopped a curb and slammed into a tree.

Witnesses said they heard a loud “boom” and saw the truck, which was still running after the crash and was halted by the tree. Witnesses pulled the man from the vehicle and said another bystander performed life-saving CPR on the man.

Firefighters who responded to the crash said the driver was alone in the vehicle during the crash.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article as details become available.