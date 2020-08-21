Procession to escort Converse fire captain who died of COVID-19 to funeral home

SAN ANTONIO – A captain with the Converse Fire Department who died this week due to COVID-19 will be escorted to a funeral home on Friday morning.

A procession of more than 20 marked and personal vehicles will escort Fire Captain Bryant Anderson from the Santa Rosa Northwest Hospital to Heritage Oaks Mortuary.

The procession is slated to begin at 11 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The convoy will enter NW Loop 410 from Babcock Road, head to downtown via Interstate 10, travel south on Interstate 35 and then continue onto Interstate 10 East. It will then exit Roland Road.

Anderson, who worked with the Converse Fire Department for 16 years, died on Tuesday.

A release from the fire department called Anderson a “well-credentialed professional” who played a vital role throughout the years.

He was known for mentoring firefighters and volunteering to help serve the department and community.

“Our department is hurting from this news and this loss is devastating,” Fire Chief Luis Valdez said in a statement. “Losing Bryant has left a hole in our hearts that will be felt for years to come. We are better for having known and served with him and ask for prayers for his wife, Rosie, and their family during this difficult time.”

Mayor Al Suarez stated Anderson was a “great man” and city flags will be lowered at half-staff until interment.

Details regarding a memorial service for Anderson have yet to be announced.