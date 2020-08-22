H-E-B to expand store hours for customers beginning Monday

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B customers, rejoice! The grocery giant announced it will be expanding its store hours.

Stores will expand their hours beginning Monday, Aug. 24. Most stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

Starting on Monday, 8/24, we will extend store hours with most @HEB locations opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m.



For more, see H-E-B Newsroom here: https://t.co/LzN2HRYcZs pic.twitter.com/IK4MfAvWpt — H-E-B Newsroom (@HEBNewsroom) August 22, 2020

This comes after the stores’ hours were expanded to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. in June.

The new store hours are listed below:

5:30 a.m. -10 p.m.

Ingleside H-E-B

6:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Kenedy H-E-B

6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Donna H-E-B; Raymondville H-E-B

6 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Jone Crossing H-E-B

7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

South Flores Market H-E-B, San Antonio

7 a.m. -10 p.m.

Angleton H-E-B; Robstown H-E-B; Orange H-E-B; Groves H-E-B; Port Arthur H-E-B; Pecan and Greenwood H-E-B; Sinton H-E-B; Lumberton H-E-B; Crystal City H-E-B; Mathis H-E-B; Falfurrias H-E-B; Refugio H-E-B; Leopard and Nueces Bay H-E-B; Columbus H-E-B; West Columbia H-E-B; Crockett H-E-B; Alvin H-E-B; Livingston H-E-B; Santa Fe H-E-B; Edna H-E-B; Yoakum H-E-B; Carthage H-E-B; Gonzales H-E-B

7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Wharton H-E-B; Aransas Pass H-E-B; Kingsville H-E-B Beeville H-E-B; Hondo H-E-B; Port Lavaca H-E-B; S Port and Tarlton H-E-B; Rockport H-E-B; Kostoryz and Gollihar H-E-B; Carrizo Springs H-E-B; Cuero H-E-B

Joe V’s Smart Shop locations are open daily from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., Central Market stores are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Mi Tienda locations are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Stores have also updated the purchase limits for products customers can purchase.

While H-E-B stores are still limiting some items like wipes and soaps, they are no longer limiting paper towels, eggs, and a few other items.

For more details on the new store hours, click here.

RELATED: H-E-B removes purchase limits on certain items