Woman found shot in arm near stolen vehicle, police say

Officers called to 400 block of Notre Dame Dr.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was found shot in the arm multiple times overnight.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Notre Dame Drive, not far from North General McMullen Drive after receiving word of a suspicious vehicle and gunshots being fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find what the say was a stolen vehicle.

Police said a woman had walked up to a house on Notre Dame Drive with three gunshots wounds to the arm. She was taken to University Hospital for her injuries. Her condition is not known.

At this time, not much information is known about the shooting. Police did not say if, or how the victim is tied to the stolen car. A motive for the shooting is not known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

