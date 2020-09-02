Up to $5,000 reward offered for information regarding Circle K robbery

SAN ANTONIO – Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Circle K on Aug. 24 and threatened the clerk.

The robbery occurred around 1:15 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store at 6003 De Zavala Road.

The suspect allegedly told a clerk that his friend was “outside and had a gun pointed at her” and demanded money, according to San Antonio Crime Stoppers.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled the location after receiving the money.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) to submit a tip.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

